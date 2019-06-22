“See How They Run” takes place in an idyllic British village during the 1940s where a vicar named Lionel Toop has settled down with his American wife, a former actress named Penelope. Pen’s free-spirited personality is at odds with the stuffiness of British society, clashing most with their busybody neighbor Miss Skillon - creating unhappiness for everyone.

But then, Penelope’s old friend - an American soldier named Clive whose stationed nearby - stumbles back into her life and stokes another adventure. The only problem is Clive cannot leave his post. So, with her husband away, Pen develops a plan to sneak Clive out in a vicar’s uniform and pass him off as her husband.

Everything quickly derails when more vicars show up unexpectedly, identically dressed and making it unclear who’s who. What no one knows, however, is that among them is a dangerous and armed criminal, who has also stolen a vicar’s uniform in order to sneak away from prison.

