Seed Starting 101

Courtney Parker is a gardener, herbalist, and seamstress with a passion for inspiring the love of gardening. She teaches garden clubs, herbal care classes, and is passionate about learning as much as she can about about the flora around us. She has a special interest in gardening for the ecosystem and horticultural therapy.

This workshop will entail a comprehensive overview of how to successfully start your seeds from home. Whether you want a bountiful pantry or scent filled bouquets, seed starting is economical and attainable for beginner gardeners. This class covers beginner and intermediate topics that range from “How to read a seed packet” to “Choosing the right grow lights.” Participants will also learn:

How to pretreat seeds

How to increase germination rates

Hardening off and transplanting

Avoiding common mistakes

The cost of the class includes instruction, seed starting tray with humidity dome, growing medium, and select seeds. Participants are welcome to bring seeds from home.

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Melissa Astin at mastin@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift to the workshop to someone else.