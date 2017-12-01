December is one of the most frenetic months as folks shop, decorate and prepare for family, friends and their own holiday traditions. In-Town Gallery is prepared for the seasonal shoppers with something for everyone and a wide range of prices. Visitors will find metal and ceramic sculpture, functional and whimsical pottery, turned wooden pieces and some beautifully crafted wooden furniture. Special gift buyers love the jewelry, handcrafted fountain pens, hand-dyed silk jackets and woven wraps and ponchos with imported fasteners. Stained glass for hanging and several styles of tree ornaments will be found throughout the gallery. Shoppers for paintings will find both framed and unframed paintings on the wall and in the bins . People watching their budgets can buy unframed works and wait to do your own framing later. All these offerings are done by our 32 area artists and craftspeople. Margaret Park’s front-wall, feature show entitled “Seeking” will open with a reception Friday, December 1, 2017 from 5pm - 8pm at 26A Frazier Avenue on the North Shore.
