Self Care in 2021: Overcoming Fear, Stress and Anxiety

1 in 5 people in the US are experiencing mental health conditions; it could be you, it could me. Even more alarming, is to know that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the US.

With the fear and isolation we are experiencing, it is very important to find coping mechanisms and positive practices in our daily lives to overcome feelings of stress, fear, and worry. Self-care and giving ourselves space is a must. In this class, instructor Velvet Hernandez-Johnson will share her own experiences with mental health which initiated as a claim specialist servicing customers who suffered from behavioral health conditions, and then as a leader supporting her employees who experienced loss, trauma and grief.

The instructor is an advocate for #mentalhealth, a mental health certified aide, and she stands with the ones who hurt. We are all in this together. #whenyouhurtihurt

About the instructor:

Velvet Hernandez-Johnson, a Guatemalan native, came to the United States as an international college student. She graduated with a degree in International Studies and Marketing from Harding University and completed a MBA from UTC. Velvet has a long tenure career at one of the largest Chattanooga-based insurance companies. During her free time, she enjoys community and volunteer work. Her main passions are in women's and children's advocacy, arts, and culture. She is a volunteer-technology teacher for La Paz and Tech Goes Home and serves on the board of The Creative Discovery Children's museum. Velvet is also a strategic partner to Irie Love, her daughter’s initiative to provide care packages to Guatemalan children who work instead of attending school. In 2012, she was a recipient of La Paz Chattanooga Latino Leadership Award. And in 2014 she was recognized nationally as a Hispanic Young Achiever by the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility. Hernandez-Johnson’s attributes her success to her parents for instilling a strong work ethic and love for people. She believes that sharing our talents with others in the community enriches the lives of all involved. Velvet lives with her husband, Eugene, and daughter, Irie, in Lookout Mountain GA.