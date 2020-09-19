Self-Care: Making Wellness a Priority

Being home more often might mean that health and wellness has taken a backseat.

Join this class to understand how to make exercise and movement a daily habit without having to go to a gym or build a gym at home. Learn how to build the muscle of consistency while having fun and improving your health.

This class is perfect for both beginners and those who have experience in wellness.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/19/self-care-making-wellness-a-priority

About the teacher:

Chris Gooden is a wellness professional with 20 years of experience designing, implementing, and coordinating wellness programs and behavior change projects. Experience includes Personal Training, Strength and Conditioning, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Exercise Physiology, Teaching and Public Speaking. Chris holds a MA in Exercise Physiology from ETSU and a MBA from UAB. He is a certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Personal Trainer with the NSCA, a Sports Performance Coach with USA Weightlifting and is a Certified Wellness Program Manager through the Chapman Institute.