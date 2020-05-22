Self-isolated Shakespeare | Malvolio: A Sportful Malice

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Self-isolated Shakespeare | Malvolio: A Sportful Malice

After a tremendous response to our first Self-isolated Shakespeare performance we are thrilled to bring you the next - “Malvolio: A Sportful Malice”, an adaptation taken from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Like all the shows in the series, "Malvolio" will be cast, rehearsed, and performed 100% remotely! Join us May 22nd at 8pm!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/562395141051394/

For more information or to audition check out ScenicCityShakespeare.org

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Theater & Dance
