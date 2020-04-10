Self Isolated Shakespeare - Pyramus & Thisby : The Most Lamentable Comedy

× Expand Scenic City Shakespeare Poster for Pyramus and Thisby: The Most Lamentable Comedy, presented as part of a series of Self-Isolated Shakespeare, by Scenic City Shakespeare.

Scenic City Shakespeare's series "Self-isolated Shakespeare" will stream LIVE on Facebook April 10th @ 7:30pm with the world premier of "PYRAMUS & THISBY: THE MOST LAMENTABLE COMEDY" Like all of our productions, Self-Isolated Shakespeare will be presented to everyone free of charge.

Pyramus & Thisby:The Most Lamentable Comedy is a new adaptation of scenes from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. The LIVE stream will feature a cast of tech-savvy professional and student actors local to Tennessee, North Carolina, Illinois, & Iowa tackling some of Shakespeare's most beloved characters.

As many self-isolate and practice social distancing, Scenic City Shakespeare vowed to continue their mission to engage and inspire through theatre. Over 400 years ago Shakespeare isolated himself in times of pandemic and, with the Globe Theatre closed, wrote some of his best works. Today, even in times of physical isolation, Chattanooga and the world are more connected than ever, and Scenic City Shakespeare is bringing the whole theatre experience straight into your homes! From Remote Auditions & Rehearsals to a Digital Playbill Available for the audience.

For more information check out ScenicCityShakespeare.org

or follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/ScenicCityShakes