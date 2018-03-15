Southern Adventist University will host its Senior Design Show on March 15 at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Gallery on the second floor of Brock Hall. Some people speak through words; we speak through design—an extension of our personalities put on display for all to see. Join us on our artistic journey, showcased in this exhibit. There will be light refreshments,and the event is free and open to the public. People can view the work of senior design students and talk with the students.
Senior Design Show
Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
