This year’s Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design Senior showcase will be opening on Thursday, February 20, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery. The showcase, titled #000000 #FFFFFF, which translated from hexadecimal code reads “Black White,” will feature pieces created by graduating seniors from Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design. Friends, family, and faculty are encouraged to attend, as well as members of the community and design professionals. The gallery is located on the second floor of Brock Hall on Southern’s campus. This event is free, and the pieces will be on display until March 12.
Senior Graphic Design Showcase
John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315
