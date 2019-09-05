Be a SENSE-ational Cook!

Expand your palate, and all the rest of your senses, with this Chef-led interactive class. Discover how a chef experiences flavors and adjusts ingredients to get the most out of any dish. There are several opportunities to encounter different impressions on each of your senses! In this class, you will savor the nuances of flavors you haven't considered before. You'll exercise your descriptive vocabulary & listening skills while giving your tastebuds a workout. Finally, each group will combine sweet, sour, salty and savory ingredients to discover how these flavors come into balance for a delicious dish.

Please note: this class is a tasting class only.

About the teacher:

Chef JoAnna is a classically-trained chef who specializes in private cooking lessons. She attended culinary school in Los Angeles, and has lived and worked in TN for the past 10 years.

NOTICE: Samples offered may contain or come into contact with wheat, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, milk/dairy, soy, artificial sweeteners, fish, shellfish, and other animal products. If you have any dietary restrictions that prohibit you from consuming any of the above, and advance notice is given, Chef JoAnna will try to accommodate you. Please contact the organizer for more information. If you have life-threatening allergies, please do not participate in this seminar. No refunds will be issued.