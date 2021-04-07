Sensory Friendly Family Tour

Join us for a low-stimulus afternoon of learning and art-making. Children and their families are invited to explore the Hunter’s newest special exhibit, “Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum,” and build their own art creations. Museum staff will be hosting small group tours of “Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum” and an art workshop for children and teens with sensory sensitivities. All skill and experience levels are welcome.

Safety is our top priority, so masks and physical distancing are required. Spots are limited, so please email Outreach and Access Coordinator Athena Buxton (abuxton@huntermuseum.org) to register.

Free with museum admission ($20 adults, free for youth 17 and under and Hunter Museum members).