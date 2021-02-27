Sensory Friendly Studio: Abstract Art

Learn how to create a vibrant abstract painting inspired by art in the Hunter collection. Local artist, Ally Manno, will guide you as you create your own abstract painting. This workshop is designed for adults and teens with autism spectrum disorders, but open to everyone. All experience levels are welcomed.

Masks must be worn at all times in the Hunter and social distancing will be observed throughout the class.

Registration is required for limited available spots.

Supplies included.