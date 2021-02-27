Sensory Friendly Studio: Abstract Art

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Sensory Friendly Studio: Abstract Art

Learn how to create a vibrant abstract painting inspired by art in the Hunter collection. Local artist, Ally Manno, will guide you as you create your own abstract painting. This workshop is designed for adults and teens with autism spectrum disorders, but open to everyone. All experience levels are welcomed.

Masks must be worn at all times in the Hunter and social distancing will be observed throughout the class.

Registration is required for limited available spots.

http://www.huntermuseum.org/events/event/sensory-friendly-studio-abstract-art

Supplies included.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sensory Friendly Studio: Abstract Art - 2021-02-27 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sensory Friendly Studio: Abstract Art - 2021-02-27 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sensory Friendly Studio: Abstract Art - 2021-02-27 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sensory Friendly Studio: Abstract Art - 2021-02-27 14:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

January 22, 2021

Saturday

January 23, 2021

Sunday

January 24, 2021

Monday

January 25, 2021

Tuesday

January 26, 2021

Wednesday

January 27, 2021

Thursday

January 28, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours