Sensory Friendly Studio: Collage Art

Learn how to create a collage inspired by art in the Hunter collection. Local artist Ally Manno will guide you as you create your own collages about things in your life you are grateful to have. This workshop is designed for adults and teens with autism spectrum disorders, but all are welcome. Created for all experience levels.

Masks are suggested but not required and social distancing will be observed throughout the class. Registration is required for limited available spots.

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Sensory-Friendly-Studio-62721

For questions or more information, contact Athena Buxton (abuxton@huntermuseum.org)

PRICE (includes museum admission)

$20 Adult Registration

$16 Museum Member Registration

$16 Teen Registration