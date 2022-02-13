Sensory Studio

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Learn how to utilize watercolors to create geometric paintings. This workshop is designed for adults and teens with autism spectrum disorders but open to all who are interested. All experience levels are welcome.

Member: $16

Adult: $20

Teen: $16

Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status, and social distancing will be observed throughout the class. Registration is required for limited available spots. For questions or more information, contact Athena Buxton (abuxton@huntermuseum.org)

