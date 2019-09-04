September Basecamp Powered by EPB Fiber Optics

Basecamp, powered by EPB Fiber Optics, is here for its final coworking day before Startup Week Chattanooga! At 9:00 am, 1 Million Cups will be kicking off the morning where local entrepreneurs meet and present their startups to a thriving peer network of founders in Chattanooga. From 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, it's BYOW (bring your own work) to Miller Plaza and enjoy the benefits of coworking with others in the Innovation District and you'll have Milk & Honey Coffee Bar at Community Pie providing complimentary breakfast + coffee. At 12:00 pm, THE LUNCHBOX sponsored by The Enterprise Center will be a game of Innovation District Bingo while we enjoy some local foods. At 1:00 pm, Co.Lab will be hosting Innovation Office Hours. To cap off the afternoon, the 2 O’CLOCK PICK ME UP will have Pinkberry Chattanooga slinging cool, yogurt treats. As always, all Basecamp programming and activities are free open to the public and a program of River City Company.