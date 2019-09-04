September Basecamp Powered by EPB Fiber Optics

Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Basecamp, powered by EPB Fiber Optics, is here for its final coworking day before Startup Week Chattanooga! At 9:00 am, 1 Million Cups will be kicking off the morning where local entrepreneurs meet and present their startups to a thriving peer network of founders in Chattanooga. From 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, it's BYOW (bring your own work) to Miller Plaza and enjoy the benefits of coworking with others in the Innovation District and you'll have Milk & Honey Coffee Bar at Community Pie providing complimentary breakfast + coffee. At 12:00 pm, THE LUNCHBOX sponsored by The Enterprise Center will be a game of Innovation District Bingo while we enjoy some local foods. At 1:00 pm, Co.Lab will be hosting Innovation Office Hours. To cap off the afternoon, the 2 O’CLOCK PICK ME UP will have Pinkberry Chattanooga slinging cool, yogurt treats. As always, all Basecamp programming and activities are free open to the public and a program of River City Company.

Business & Career, Education & Learning
4236644831
