September ChattaNewbies: Hunter Museum

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

This month we are partnering with the Hunter, who are generously offering ChattaNewbies free admission!

Stop by for a drink from 5:30pm-6pm and then join an in gallery walking dialogue exploring the south of Wayne White with Dr. Jennifer Beech of the UTC Department of English. The exhibit will remain open until 7:30pm, so it's no problem if you're running late!

ChattaNewbies is a casual happy hour that serves as an opportunity to get to know one another and share what we know about this new city. We'd love for you and all the newbies you know to join us as we discover together what's what in CHA.

This event is a collaboration between River City Company, The Tomorrow Building, Causeway, Society of Work, and The Enterprise Center.

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
