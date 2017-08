Join us at Waterhouse Pavilion for our final City Sweat of the year as we celebrate the second annual Southern Bend Yoga Festival with its creators, Heather Shaw Dendy and Kari Baker Pollard. Have your mats and hydration ready as they take us through flows to challenge the body and meditative salutations to release stress.

City Sweat is a complimentary workout series thanks to lululemon Chattanooga and River City Company.