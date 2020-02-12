How to Set and Maintain Healthy Boundaries

Grow confident in acting in your own best interest and honoring your wants and needs.

Why are boundaries important? Assess the boundaries or lack of boundaries in your life. Choose a relationship or situation that could benefit from improved boundaries. We will cover a 5 step process to implement healthy boundaries in your daily life.

About the teacher:

Christina Wright is the CEO & Founder of The Sustainable Soul & The Sustainable Soul Sisterhood, a women's empowerment coaching company & community. She helps women overcome impostor syndrome & playing small through sales, leadership & strategy coaching. An Atlanta native, Christina moved to Chattanooga aka Heaven on Earth almost 4 years ago. For the past 3 years she has been helping women unpack their self love & self worth stories so they can show up authentically & intentionally on the daily. Christina is a graduate of The University of Georgia and tapped out of the corporate America rat race as a VP of Business Development. She & her husband are foster parents to teen boys & she mentors young ladies at CGLA.