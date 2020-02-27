Set Up Shop: How to Think About the Perfect Space for Your Business

Are you looking for space for your business? Curious on how the whole process works?

Come hear from the Herman Walldorf Commercial Real Estate team about the basics of commercial leasing. Whether you are a retail shop or an office user, this seminar will help you understand how securing the perfect space can impact your operations, culture, and bottom line.

Topics Include:

Should I lease or buy?

How much space do I need?

Where should my space be?

How much will my space cost me?

What’s the difference between a net lease and gross lease?

How long will it take to find the perfect spot?

Commercial Real Estate Trends

Cost: Free with registration.

Refreshments included.

This class is sponsored by Herman Walldorf Commercial Real Estate.