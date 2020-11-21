Sew Simple: Gift Bags

Take your basic sewing skills to a new level as you put together a simple but beautiful gift bag that is the perfect wrapper for any last minute gift on your list. Lack of wrapping paper is never an issue when you have the skills to make this sew simple option.

This class is perfect for beginner sewers. You must know how to thread your machine and set for straight stitches. While we may be able to help you address some machine basics, it will not be possible to diagnose specific machine issues. If you are new to sewing or out of practice, we recommend having your machine manual on hand as we go through the class.

A kit of materials is available for this class that include a bag base to embellish, a template and fabric scraps. Ticket sales end on Tuesday, November 17 at 1 pm ET. Limited to 10 people.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/21/sew-simple-gift-bag

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.