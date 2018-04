This month it's back to handcrafting during our introduction to E-Textiles embroidery style! This first come, first served beginners sewing class focuses on one project per month. All ages are invited but kids under 10 will need an adult helper.

Sew What happens every Thursday from 4:00pm-5:45pm at the Downtown Library’s 4th Floor Makerspace. This month, it will also be at the Eastgate Library on Friday, May 18th and 25th from 4:00pm-5:45pm