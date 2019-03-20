Sexy Beast

The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Sexy Beast performs live in The Palms lounge with D J Keith on the dance floor for Ladies Nite Out 1/2 off select bottles wine with Slow Roasted Prime Rib Special.

The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
423-499-5055
