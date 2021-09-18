Shade Gardening

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes online via Zoom. The next class takes place on Saturday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m., with “Shade Gardening” presented by Master Gardener Fran Geier. To register for the Zoom link to access this free public class go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/third-saturday-class-shade-gardens/

Master Gardener Fran Geier comments, “Gardeners are often unsure about what to plant under trees and how to make the shady areas around their yards look attractive. Challenges to shade gardening include: keeping plants under trees watered, creating areas for woodland plants, and dealing with a variety of pests. There are many ways to solve the mystery of planting your not-so-sunny spots. My presentation will cover different types of shade plants, plants that complement each other, and how to create both traditional and naturalized woodland gardens. You’ll come away understanding the elements of a beautiful shade garden and how to create a lovely respite in your backyard.”

After moving to Chattanooga from the Chicago area, Fran Geier became a Master Gardener in 2013 to learn about the flora and fauna of her new home. She and her husband live on a wooded, sloped lot affording them many opportunities to garden with shade plants, as well as extending the woods into their landscape through a woodland garden. Due to her love of trees, shade gardens have followed Fran for each of her moves.