Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga

to Google Calendar - Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga - 2020-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga - 2020-01-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga - 2020-01-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga - 2020-01-20 19:00:00

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Scenic City Shakespeare is hosting monthly discussion groups in partnership with the Shakespeare 2020 Project. Started by William Shakespeare’s Star Wars author Ian Doescher, the project challenges you to read The Complete Works of William Shakespeare in 2020.

Whether you read every play or only your favorites, all are welcome to join Scenic City Shakespeare on the Fifth Floor at The Edney - Monday, January 20th at 7pm for the first of monthly Discussion Groups, scenes, screenings, and lectures coming up all year long! For more information on the Project check out author Ian Doescher’s website - shakespeare2020.com

Scenic City Shakespeare is the newest addition to Chattanooga’s bustling theatre community and is currently developing educational programs and a season of Shakespeare in the Park. Check them out on Facebook or online at ScenicCityShakespeare.org

Info

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
4234010508
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga - 2020-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga - 2020-01-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga - 2020-01-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga - 2020-01-20 19:00:00
DI 16.51

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

December 30, 2019

Tuesday

December 31, 2019

Wednesday

January 1, 2020

Thursday

January 2, 2020

Friday

January 3, 2020

Saturday

January 4, 2020

Sunday

January 5, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours