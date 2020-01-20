Shakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga

Scenic City Shakespeare is hosting monthly discussion groups in partnership with the Shakespeare 2020 Project. Started by William Shakespeare’s Star Wars author Ian Doescher, the project challenges you to read The Complete Works of William Shakespeare in 2020.

Whether you read every play or only your favorites, all are welcome to join Scenic City Shakespeare on the Fifth Floor at The Edney - Monday, January 20th at 7pm for the first of monthly Discussion Groups, scenes, screenings, and lectures coming up all year long! For more information on the Project check out author Ian Doescher’s website - shakespeare2020.com

Scenic City Shakespeare is the newest addition to Chattanooga’s bustling theatre community and is currently developing educational programs and a season of Shakespeare in the Park. Check them out on Facebook or online at ScenicCityShakespeare.org