Shakespeare 2020 Project Monthly Meetup

Scenic City Shakespeare hosts local meetups for the Shakespeare 2020 Project. The project challenges you to read The Complete Works of William Shakespeare in 2020. Join our local discussion group Shakespeare Project 2020 - Chattanooga.

Whether you read every play or only your favorites, all are welcome to join Scenic City Shakespeare via Zoom as we follow along with the official reading schedule. Discuss your thoughts on The Complete Works over snacks and soft drinks. Games, Coloring, & Crafts will be available for children! (or grown-ups, we don't judge.)

For more information go to ScenicCityShakespeare.org or check out the Shakespeare 2020 Project at Shakespeare2020.com