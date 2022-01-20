Shakespeare Project 2022 - The Comedies

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Have you set your 2022 reading goals? The Shakespeare 2020 Project returns to the Scenic City with a new challenge for the new year! Join us in person and online as we read and discuss one of Shakespeare’s Comedies each month. Monthly meetups will begin at 7pm on Floor Five at The Edney Innovation Center every Third Thursday in 2022. We can’t wait to throw down the comedy reading gauntlet with you in the new year! BYOB!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
4234010508
