Shakys Bad Knee a Chattanooga local band is releasing their first album October 11th at JJ’s Bohemia. The album Observations I is the completed first half of a two part album. Starts at 9pm sharp. 10$ Cover with a raffle ticket given to each guest upon entry. Line up is as follows:

Citico @ 10-10:45

Magnificent Lions @ 11-11:45

The Gullibles @ 12-12:45

Shaky’s Bad Knee @ 1-close

Will also have Charles At Large variety show and a Live painting by Lovely Intoxication.