Get your green on for Rock City’s 12th Irish celebration and festival featuring music, food and other fun entertainment! See our waterfall turned green! Enjoy listening to several bands scheduled to perform in the Pot of Gold Pavilion. Taste some Irish Potato Nachos or Corned Beef Grilled Cheese,

and try Rock City’s famous fudge with a “green” twist. And join us for many more fun activities at this 2019 Top 20 Event by Southeast Tourism Society! www.seerockcity.com/shamrock