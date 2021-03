Shamrock City

Looking for the luck of the Irish? Visit Rock City’s 13th annual Irish celebration and festival—Shamrock City! This premiere St. Patrick’s Day event features Irish food, specialty beer from Chattanooga Brewing Company, pop-up Irish dancing performances, Suffolk sheep, a miniature Scottish Highland Cow, and fun for the whole family! You can even see the High Falls flowing green! Visit and see why the Southeast Tourism Society has consistently chosen Shamrock City as a Top 20 Event!