Find the luck of the Irish at Shamrock City during Rock City’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities, March 10-11 and 17-18! The 11th annual celebration hosts all things green – from the waterfall to the fudge – happening daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be transported to “Ireland” for a day featuring live music, food and activities, all within the natural setting of massive rock formations along the Enchanted Trail and beautiful vistas from Rock City Gardens.

Guests can learn the Irish jig or just sit back and watch dance performances set to Celtic tunes, with live entertainment from The Wolfhounds, Molly Maguires, Carolina Ceili, members of The Chattanooga Pipe Band, Olta and Harpist Ellen Shiraef.

Try some Irish food from one of the food locations throughout the park, including mulligan stew, green mint chocolate chip milkshakes, corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie and Irish bites from Café 7.

Experience the Suffolk Sheep Encounter with Bagby’s Critter Corral, as well as activities like panning for gold and caricature art. Kids can go on a Shamrock Quest and get a stamp in their passport that includes activities and coupons. Visit www.seerockcity.com/shamrock for more info on the schedule of activities.

Shamrock City is partnering again with the Chattanooga district of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Green shamrocks are available for $1 and gold shamrocks for $5 to help raise needed funds to support local families with MD.

Make sure to ask for Chattanooga’s spring break safari guide at the ticket desk available March 9 – April 8. Enjoy a RockQuest Adventure and scavenger hunt at Rock City! For more, go here: www.chattanoogafun.com/spring.

Shamrock City has been named a Top 20 Event by Southeast Tourism Society for 2018! Located only six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tenn., Rock City is a 14-acre natural and scenic attraction with unique rock formations and gardens atop Lookout Mountain.