Southport Capital and Connect Promotions are proud to announce ‘Shamrocks

and Knockouts’ - the 1 st of three professional boxing events that will be held as

part of their series - ‘Chattanooga Fights 2017’. March 30 th at the Chattanooga

Trade and Convention Center at 7pm. Local boxing professional, Roger ‘The

Hitman’ Hilley, will put his undefeated record on the line in an evening filled with

7 professional fights.

Also on the card will be local professional Josef ‘Too Fast’ Francisco and will

feature several other professional and amateur fights . Tickets are available on

Eventbrite or on Facebook at Shamrocks and Knockouts.

Roger ‘The Hitman’ Hilley is a 2-time Ringside World Amateur Champion and is

1-0 as a professional. Roger Hilley and Josef Francisco are products of the local

YMCA/YCAP program. Come out and have a great evening of boxing

entertainment.

Other events in the series will be ‘Nooga Rumbles’ May 4 th and ‘Freedom Rings’

July 1 st all at the Chattanooga Trade and Convention Center. Get tickets and

corporate tables now to ‘Shamrocks and Knockouts’ March 30 th presented by

Southport Capital – your local experts in money matters.