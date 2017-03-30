Southport Capital and Connect Promotions are proud to announce ‘Shamrocks
and Knockouts’ - the 1 st of three professional boxing events that will be held as
part of their series - ‘Chattanooga Fights 2017’. March 30 th at the Chattanooga
Trade and Convention Center at 7pm. Local boxing professional, Roger ‘The
Hitman’ Hilley, will put his undefeated record on the line in an evening filled with
7 professional fights.
Also on the card will be local professional Josef ‘Too Fast’ Francisco and will
feature several other professional and amateur fights . Tickets are available on
Eventbrite or on Facebook at Shamrocks and Knockouts.
Roger ‘The Hitman’ Hilley is a 2-time Ringside World Amateur Champion and is
1-0 as a professional. Roger Hilley and Josef Francisco are products of the local
YMCA/YCAP program. Come out and have a great evening of boxing
entertainment.
Other events in the series will be ‘Nooga Rumbles’ May 4 th and ‘Freedom Rings’
July 1 st all at the Chattanooga Trade and Convention Center. Get tickets and
corporate tables now to ‘Shamrocks and Knockouts’ March 30 th presented by
Southport Capital – your local experts in money matters.
Info
Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401 View Map