Shane Mauss: A Good Trip Tour and DMT Talk

Evatt and Bloom is thrilled to have the prolific mind of Shane Mauss to come back to Chattanooga to educate the masses on the joys and wonders of psychedelics! Shane will be doing two shows during his visit at the Palace Picture House. The first show is his comedy show titled a good trip and the second show is an educational conversation on DMT.

Comedian Shane Mauss has appeared on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel, Showtime, and has specials on both Comedy Central and Netflix, and interviews scientists for the podcast here we are. Now he is touring around the country on a 100+ city tour with comedy show about psychedelics. Part stand-up, part storytelling, and part TED Talk combine for one of the most unique, informative, and funny comedy shows you will ever see.

This comedy show about psychedelics has been heard about on Marc Maron’s WTF, Pete Holmes’ You Made It Eeird, the Duncan Trussell Family Hour, the Joe Rogan Experience, Bertcast, Ari Shaffir’s Skeptic Tank, Cracked Podcast, Put Your Hands Together, Doug Loves Movies, and more.

The second show is called a discussion of mindblowing trips (or DMT for short.)

Dmt is a 10 minute long, exceptionally intense trip that often sends users into an out-of-body experience. Often this leaves the user with the interpretation of having visited different realities, worlds, and beings that can seem like a dream unlike any other.

Midway through his highly successful 100 city psychedelic comedy tour ‘a good trip’, Shane wanted to dive a little deeper into exploring the world of DMT, and decided to start and giving talks about his DMT experiences and insights. As host of the science podcast here we are, he’s spent the last two years talking with scientists about how the mind works and uses what he has learned in his interpretations of the DMT experience.

This is an exceptionally experimental show. It isn’t even a comedy show though we will have some laughs. This is just a very open and honest conversation about some very challenging ideas. Shane will be sharing his experiences and what they mean to him and taking questions from the audience. The intent is to spark some interesting conversations.

No prior psychedelic experience or knowledge is required. Just an inquisitive mind.