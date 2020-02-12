Shane Mauss is an award-winning stand-up comedian and science podcaster. Head Talks is his new tour combining comedy, science and psychedelic research. Shane opens the show with his brainiest stand-up about the history of psychedelics followed by his special guest, anthropologist Sophia Rokhlin, who takes the stage to talk about the global spread of ayahuasca and her book "When Plants Dream". Later, Shane returns to the stage to take the audience on an exciting and harrowing journey into the complex worlds of DMT. The show ends with a fun and informative audience Q&A.
Shane Mauss "Head Talks Live"
The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBarefoot Nellie and Co.
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRandy Steele
-
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Quilling
-
Friday
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Quilling
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsGallery at Blackwell Winter Show
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
Concerts & Live MusicArcadia Grey, Hawkins AV Club, Un-Entitled
-
Comedy Talks & ReadingsBrent Forrester's Comedy Knowledge Drop
-
ComedyEtta May
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningResin Your Pebeo Washers
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
-
This & ThatHarry Potter Flash Day
-
This & ThatIt’s Brittney Brunch
-
Education & LearningReady! Set! Goals! for Your 2020 Vision
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Film Theater & DanceBolshoi Ballet: Giselle
-
Concerts & Live MusicString Theory Annual Family Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicMelanie A. Davis
Monday
-
Education & LearningWant to Publish Your Work? Learn to Edit First
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningRelief Printing: Valentine's Day Edition - 2 Part Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicFrank Hurricane
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
-
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSilverpoint Drawing
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Outdoor This & ThatCommunity Visioning Workshop
-
-
Education & LearningCarbon Five: Hack Night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
-
Concerts & Live MusicRuss Williamson