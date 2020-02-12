Shane Mauss "Head Talks Live"

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Shane Mauss is an award-winning stand-up comedian and science podcaster. Head Talks is his new tour combining comedy, science and psychedelic research. Shane opens the show with his brainiest stand-up about the history of psychedelics followed by his special guest, anthropologist Sophia Rokhlin, who takes the stage to talk about the global spread of ayahuasca and her book "When Plants Dream". Later, Shane returns to the stage to take the audience on an exciting and harrowing journey into the complex worlds of DMT. The show ends with a fun and informative audience Q&A.

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
