Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour

Google Calendar - Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour - 2019-10-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour - 2019-10-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour - 2019-10-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour - 2019-10-15 19:30:00

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Veteran comedian Shane Mauss has brought his unique blend of absurdist humor and storytelling to cities all over the world and he has appeared on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central, Showtime, BBC, Epix and more.

As the creator and host of the popular podcast Here We Are, Shane further explores his love of science and entertains his listeners with his interviews with the world’s leading academic experts about our most fascinating traits, behaviors and finding the funny in the innermost workings of life. New episodes each week at http://www.herewearepodcast.com/ 

Info

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Comedy
Google Calendar - Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour - 2019-10-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour - 2019-10-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour - 2019-10-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour - 2019-10-15 19:30:00
DI 16.39

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

October 1, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

October 2, 2019

Thursday

October 3, 2019

Friday

October 4, 2019

Saturday

October 5, 2019

Sunday

October 6, 2019

Monday

October 7, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours