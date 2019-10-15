Shane Mauss Stand Up Science Tour

Veteran comedian Shane Mauss has brought his unique blend of absurdist humor and storytelling to cities all over the world and he has appeared on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central, Showtime, BBC, Epix and more.

As the creator and host of the popular podcast Here We Are, Shane further explores his love of science and entertains his listeners with his interviews with the world’s leading academic experts about our most fascinating traits, behaviors and finding the funny in the innermost workings of life. New episodes each week at http://www.herewearepodcast.com/