Shani Hedden Palmer and her power trio bring sizzling blues, ballads, country and more to Farm to Fork this Friday, May 4th!
Shani Palmer Electric Band
Farm To Fork 120 General Lee Dr., City of Ringgold, Georgia
Wednesday
Sorry, no events.
Thursday
Charity & FundraisersStyleWorks
Concerts & Live Music28th Annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Education & LearningSew What - Introduction to E-Textiles
This & ThatChuck Marohn – Neighborhoods First
Friday
Concerts & Live Music28th Annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsTennessee Nubist Colony Event
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Art & Exhibitions"Fresh"
Saturday
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsTennessee Nubist Colony Event
-
Sunday
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersRise & Shine Weekend
Concerts & Live MusicKristen Ford
Concerts & Live MusicPlay Along with the CSO
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness MarketsMindful Market Chattanooga
Concerts & Live MusicSpinster
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
Education & Learning Home & GardenTennessee Smart Yards
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle
Business & Career Education & Learning This & That6th Annual Franchise Business EXPO
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningIntroduction to Portrait Sculpture with Maria Willison
Art & ExhibitionsOver Easy Pre-Release Listening Party
