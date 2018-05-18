Shani Palmer Electric Band

Sky Zoo 5709 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Shani and the guys bring rockin' blues, country, r & b, and much more to SKYZOO Friday, May 18--opener Liberty Suits 10 pm-2 am

Sky Zoo 5709 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
423-505-6086
