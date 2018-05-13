Shani Palmer

Fainting Goat Winery & Vineyards 201 Vineyard Way, Georgia 30143

Shani sings to celebrate Mother's Day in beautiful Jasper, GA at Fainting Goat Winery & Vineyards! Come enjoy a lovely afternoon in the gorgeous mountains and take in the stunning mountain vistas!

Fainting Goat Winery & Vineyards 201 Vineyard Way, Georgia 30143
Concerts & Live Music
423-505-6086
