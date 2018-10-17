Shape Shift | Artist Talk with Catherine Kehoe

(Chattanooga TN) Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce a free public lecture called "Shape Shift" given by Massachusetts-based visual artist, Catherine Kehoe. Kehoe is a visiting instructor at Townsend Atelier and will be teaching several workshops at the Atelier in October. Although her workshops are full, her lecture is open to the public. She will talk about the development of her artwork from art school until now and things and people who have influenced her. There will also be time for Q&A.

About the Artist:

Catherine Kehoe was born in Hartford, Connecticut. She received her BFA in painting from Massachusetts College of Art and Design and her MFA in painting from the School of Visual Arts, Boston University.

Kehoe has received the following awards: Massachusetts Cultural Council Fellowship in Painting; Ballinglen Foundation Fellowship, Lillian Orlowsky and William Freed Foundation Grant; Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant; Berkshire Taconic Artist’s Resource Trust Grant; Massachusetts Cultural Council Finalist Grant; Blanche E. Colman Award; St. Botolph Club Foundation Grant, and the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts Award.

Kehoe is represented by Howard Yezerski Gallery, Boston.

She has been a visiting artist at Johns Hopkins University, Swarthmore College, University of Washington, Salve Regina University, Rhode Island College, Colby College, Hendrix College, George Mason University, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, and Indiana University.

Kehoe teaches painting and drawing at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. She has also taught painting workshops at Art New England (a summer workshop program of Massachusetts College of Art and Design at Bennington College), The Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill, Washington Studio School, Art Workshops Boulder, and Cullowhee Mountain Arts. She has also taught life drawing workshops as part of the Training the Eye course at Harvard Medical School.

Kehoe is a co-founder of Black Pond Studio in southeastern Massachusetts.