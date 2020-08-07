Shaun Jones

Shaun Jones is a true comedian! One of the hottest comics on the comedy scene right now. Traveling worldwide making people laugh, he shows that funny is funny. Whether your a Company CEO or the guy on fries at your local fast food restaurant, you will see that everyone will be well entertained.

Shaun has been seen on B.E.T’S Comic View, Starz “1st Amendment Standup” and Robert Townsend’s “Partners In Crime-The Next Generation”. He also was in the 2003 motion picture called “Shade” as the crooked poker player, Mr.Ose, Starring Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.