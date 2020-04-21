Shelter In Place with African Drummer Kofi Mawuko

A link to the concert will be sent to you on or before the day before the concert when you respond as "going" All artist are donating their time and talent. Therefore a love offering link will also be available. All proceeds go to the artist as well as supporting Pilgrim's Food Pantry on Wheels and other missions of Pilgrim.

Pilgrim Food Pantry on Wheels provides free food delivered to the porches of people unable to leave their home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/562378144409341/