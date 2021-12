× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Company shiggy danimal Danimal & Shiggy

As we continue our celebration of southside Chattanooga and MainX24 we bring you Shiggy and Danimal & Friends!

Shiggy will take the stage at 9pm

Danimal & Friends take the stage at 10:30

Tickets for both and the night beyond are only $10. Ages 21+ after 9pm