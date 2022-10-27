× Expand Wanderlinger SHORT FLIX THAT KILL - 1 Shortflix that Kill

The second annual Shortflix ’N’ Chill showcase is just around the corner and we have some KILLER content in store!!!

Kaiser Bay Productions, Wanderlinger Brewing and the Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild are teaming up to roll out the red carpet and bring you a TERRORIFIC night of short films, music videos and more CREEPY creations!!

(Horror, Suspense, Fantasy, Sci-fi, Horror-Comedy, Music Videos, Dark Visual Art, Etc)

Shortflix That Kill will be held at Wanderlinger Brewing Company in downtown Chattanooga.

Wanderlinger offers a variety of delicious foods and beverages so bring your appetites and drink responsibly! The kitchen closes at 10PM with popcorn and snacks after!

We can’t wait to share the projects from our Chattanooga filmmakers!!

Don’t miss it!!

General Admission $10

21+ Event

Doors Open - 7:00PM

Movies Start - 8:00PM