Shortflix that Kill

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The second annual Shortflix ’N’ Chill showcase is just around the corner and we have some KILLER content in store!!!

Kaiser Bay Productions, Wanderlinger Brewing and the Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild are teaming up to roll out the red carpet and bring you a TERRORIFIC night of short films, music videos and more CREEPY creations!!

(Horror, Suspense, Fantasy, Sci-fi, Horror-Comedy, Music Videos, Dark Visual Art, Etc)

Shortflix That Kill will be held at Wanderlinger Brewing Company in downtown Chattanooga.

Wanderlinger offers a variety of delicious foods and beverages so bring your appetites and drink responsibly! The kitchen closes at 10PM with popcorn and snacks after!

We can’t wait to share the projects from our Chattanooga filmmakers!!

Don’t miss it!!

General Admission $10

21+ Event

Doors Open - 7:00PM

Movies Start - 8:00PM

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Film
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Shortflix that Kill - 2022-10-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shortflix that Kill - 2022-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shortflix that Kill - 2022-10-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shortflix that Kill - 2022-10-27 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 26, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

October 27, 2022

Friday

October 28, 2022

Saturday

October 29, 2022

Sunday

October 30, 2022

Monday

October 31, 2022

Tuesday

November 1, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours