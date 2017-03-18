Shoulder-Love Workshop at Toes Yoga

Toes Yoga 3228 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

In this workshop we will take a loving exploration into the shoulders. Enjoy this two hour event at Toes Yoga with Carl Meadows as we blend the therapeutic benefits of asana with the use of Yoga Tune-Up Therapy Balls. We will learn self-massage & myofascial release techniques to open the shoulders, finding increased mobility and blood flow while relaxing the nervous system. We will build movement awareness and functionality as we care for the connective-tissue that supports our posture. This workshop is all about self care and love and you will come away feeling de-stressed & rejuvenated.You will leave with your own *Yoga Tune Up therapy balls.

423 760 8375

