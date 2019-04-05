Showers Bring Flowers Opening Reception

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

In-Town Gallery features “Showers Bring Flowers”, a showing of floral paintings by South Pittsburg artist, Helen Brooks. The very personal processes of creating a painting and of growing and nurturing flowers have been instrumental in the artist’s process of personal discovery, and to the exploration and expression of her hopes, ideas, beliefs, and passions. “Every painting is a new experience,” she says, “a way to voice my feelings and ideas about the beauty around me and a constant motivation to find true original expression.” Brooks’s paintings, will be on display at In-Town Gallery through April 30th, with an opening reception Friday, April 5th, 5-8 pm. In-Town Gallery is located at 26A Frazier Avenue and offers contemporary art and fine craft by 30 local and regional artists.

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
423-267-9214
