Shrimp Boil at Lookout Mountain Conservancy

The Shrimp Boil is an annual fundraiser held by Lookout Mountain Conservancy to benefit the Howard Intern & Leadership Program. Tickets to the event may be purchased ahead of time on lookoutmountainconservancy.org. Each ticket includes access to the Cajun style buffet catered by the FEED Co., complimentary beer (featuring brews by Chattanooga Brewing Co.), wine, and nonalcoholic beverages. Music will be provided by a local favorite, Priscilla & Little Rickee.

What to Wear: This will be a casual outdoor event so please dress comfortably.

What to Bring: A camping chair, if you like, and your dancing shoes!

Upon arrival, please park at the lower parking lot where you can either walk to the party spot at the top of the hill or wait for one of the golf carts that will be available to shuttle you.

We are excited to be hosting this event in person again and look forward to seeing you all soon!