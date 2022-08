× Expand Mike Smelcher Crows © Michael Smelcher, acrylic on canvas, 36 X 36 inches

Drop by Shuptrine's Gallery as we usher in Fall by featuring new works by a selection of artists at Chattanooga's 2021 Best Art Gallery! Beautiful, rich oils by artists Mike Smelcher, Robert Calcagno, and Hunter Eddy bring Fall colors to the gallery, along with painted and gilded panels by Alan Shuptrine that bring beautiful, golden tones. Come visit us from 10am- 5pm, have a sip of wine, and celebrate Fall!