Sierra Club February meeting: Strategies in the Trump Era

Let’s do some brainstorming and planning for how do we keep putting pressure on local, state, and federal governments to continue moving towards climate and environmental protection. We need to be working against fracking, pipelines, coal mining and for clean renewable energy, work for zero fossil fuels. Sierra Club says we need to resist, recruit, train, sustain. “Donald Trump may be president for the next several years, but the Sierra Club has been doing this work for nearly 125 years. We’ll still be here when he is gone, and our movement will be bigger, stronger, and more innovative than ever for having opposed him. For many of us, these will be the biggest environmental fights of our lives, but they’ll also be the most meaningful. We’re ready to give it everything we’ve got.” So let’s get together to figure out how to turn these words into actions!

At Nutrition World’s Speaker Room, 6237 Vance Rd., (behind Nutrition World on Lee Highway) FREE as always; look for our banner!