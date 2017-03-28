Sierra Club March meeting: The Sociology of the Environmental Movement

to Google Calendar - Sierra Club March meeting: The Sociology of the Environmental Movement - 2017-03-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sierra Club March meeting: The Sociology of the Environmental Movement - 2017-03-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sierra Club March meeting: The Sociology of the Environmental Movement - 2017-03-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sierra Club March meeting: The Sociology of the Environmental Movement - 2017-03-28 19:00:00

Nutrition World 6201 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Shawn Trivette, Asst. Professor of Sociology, Social, Cultural and Justice Studies, UTC, will help us understand how political, economic, and other social systems interact to produce key environmental outcomes -- sometimes positive, but more often negative. By learning more about this we can learn how to generate more of the positive outcome, particularly in a time when it seems many environmental gains may be in jeopardy. This is important information for activists and those who care about protecting the environment!

The public is very welcome, healthy refreshments served! FREE as always; At Nutrition World’s Speaker Room, 6237 Vance Rd., (behind Nutrition World on Lee Highway) FREE as always; look for our banner!

Info

Nutrition World 6201 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map

Talks & Readings

to Google Calendar - Sierra Club March meeting: The Sociology of the Environmental Movement - 2017-03-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sierra Club March meeting: The Sociology of the Environmental Movement - 2017-03-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sierra Club March meeting: The Sociology of the Environmental Movement - 2017-03-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sierra Club March meeting: The Sociology of the Environmental Movement - 2017-03-28 19:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Saturday

March 4, 2017

Sunday

March 5, 2017

Monday

March 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours