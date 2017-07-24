Sierra Club public meeting - Protect Our Parks

Americans own 640 million acres of wild, public lands across the United States. These public lands are vitally important to allow people to have contact with natural settings, for recreation, for wildlife protection, and to help safeguard clean air and water. However, special interests and their anti-public land allies are mobilizing across the country to remove large swaths of lands from public ownership, so that those lands can be sold off. To be successful over the next four years in protecting wild places we need to win in Congress. Elizabeth Henderson, from The Wilderness Society, Protect Our Parks Campaign, will talk about what is at stake and how we organize to protect our public lands and parks.