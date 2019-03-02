Signal Mountain Adventure Campout

It is marshmallow roasting season and the experts at REI Chattanooga are inviting you to join us at the SheVenture Property on Signal Mountain for a night under the stars! You will have the opportunity of choosing from two of the following activities: climbing, rappelling, mountain biking, and hiking tours. Gourmet camp dinner, s'mores, and camp breakfast Sunday morning will also be provided! Campers bring a daypack, snack or lunch, tent, sleeping bag, sleeping pad, flashlight and personal clothing and toiletries. REI will provide an amazing and memorable dinner and breakfast.