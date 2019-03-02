It is marshmallow roasting season and the experts at REI Chattanooga are inviting you to join us at the SheVenture Property on Signal Mountain for a night under the stars! You will have the opportunity of choosing from two of the following activities: climbing, rappelling, mountain biking, and hiking tours. Gourmet camp dinner, s'mores, and camp breakfast Sunday morning will also be provided! Campers bring a daypack, snack or lunch, tent, sleeping bag, sleeping pad, flashlight and personal clothing and toiletries. REI will provide an amazing and memorable dinner and breakfast.
Signal Mountain Adventure Campout
Baker Property 336 Bryant Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Bryant Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Wednesday
-
Comedy Food & Drink Theater & DanceComedy Catch Open Mic
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge
-
Concerts & Live MusicPriscilla & Little Rickee
-
Concerts & Live MusicRandall Adams
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Prime Cut Trio
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink This & That5th Annual Christmas FUNdraiser for the Kids
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
Charity & FundraisersErlanger Children's Hospital Benefit
Friday
-
This & ThatChattanooga Zoo Holiday Lights
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Carroll
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
-
This & ThatChattanooga Zoo Holiday Lights
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicEmily Kate Boyd
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Concerts & Live MusicElizabeth Sax, Denise Dave, Andre Robinson
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicSage Against the Machine