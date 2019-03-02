Signal Mountain Adventure Campout

to Google Calendar - Signal Mountain Adventure Campout - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Signal Mountain Adventure Campout - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Signal Mountain Adventure Campout - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - Signal Mountain Adventure Campout - 2019-03-02 11:00:00

Baker Property 336 Bryant Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Bryant Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

It is marshmallow roasting season and the experts at REI Chattanooga are inviting you to join us at the SheVenture Property on Signal Mountain for a night under the stars! You will have the opportunity of choosing from two of the following activities: climbing, rappelling, mountain biking, and hiking tours. Gourmet camp dinner, s'mores, and camp breakfast Sunday morning will also be provided! Campers bring a daypack, snack or lunch, tent, sleeping bag, sleeping pad, flashlight and personal clothing and toiletries. REI will provide an amazing and memorable dinner and breakfast.

Info
Baker Property 336 Bryant Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Bryant Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Signal Mountain Adventure Campout - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Signal Mountain Adventure Campout - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Signal Mountain Adventure Campout - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - Signal Mountain Adventure Campout - 2019-03-02 11:00:00
DI 15.51

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Thursday

December 20, 2018

Friday

December 21, 2018

Saturday

December 22, 2018

Sunday

December 23, 2018

Monday

December 24, 2018

Tuesday

December 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours